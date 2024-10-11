As revealed by TVLine, the upcoming 22nd season of CBS hit series NCIS is set to celebrate not just Halloween but also Christmas, with a pair of holiday specials coming this year. It was confirmed in the article that "NCIS will in fact gift us with its first Christmas episode in a while, as well as Halloween-themed outing," with fans of the series ready to return to a full schedule of programming following the strike-hit Season 21 that received just 10 episodes in total.

Season 22 is set to air on Monday, October 14, 2024, from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT, with the series moving back to its usual timeslot of 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT when the second episode airs the following Monday, October 21. NCIS Season 22 will be available to watch live on CBS, with next-day streaming available via Paramount+. The upcoming season is one fans of the show will likely not want to miss, with promotional material released so far proving that an explosive group of episodes lies ahead for the Major Case Response Team. Not only is Season 22 about to arrive, but the upcoming premiere will be followed straight after by the debut of new spinoff series, NCIS: Origins at 10:00 PM ET/PT.

'NCIS' Season 22 is Set to be a Pivotal Outing For Wilmer Valderrama's Torres

If there's one aspect of NCIS that has remained beloved, it's the show's revolving door of immersive characters. To consistently bring unique and memorable characters to life and have them endear themselves to the hearts of audiences is no mean feat, with one such character, Wilmer Valderrama's bad guy Torres, supposedly in for an entertaining but albeit difficult Season 22. Speaking to The Talk's Sheryl Underwood, whispers of a romance for the character were indulged by Valderrama, who said, "I will tell you that obviously you know somebody because it is happening this season. I feel like he’s been through enough of a turmoil, and I think he’s learned a lot of hard lessons, and I think he’s ready to open up himself to something else." However, it was executive producer Steven D. Binder, in an interview with TV Insider, who gave the biggest insight into Torres' forthcoming season in response to the recent exit of Jessica Knight (Katrina Law):

"Poor Torres. Every time he gets a family member, they leave. So he’s like, ‘I’m going solo Torres again.' He goes undercover with some bad people and it doesn’t work out well. He gets into a lot of trouble. He’s on this road of undercover loner, not really having relationships. Where does that road lead? We pair him up with a grizzled, hard-boiled private detective who is at the end of that road and is about to leave humanity behind and retire to some beach and drink himself to death. Is this Torres’ future or is he able to bring this guy back from the brink?"

NCIS Season 22 will receive Christmas and Halloween specials. You can catch up with all previous seasons on Paramount+.

