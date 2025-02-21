If you’ve had your fingers crossed for a reunion between exes Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) in NCIS, sorry, that won’t be happening just yet. While it remains unseen if they’ll ever get back together, the procedural has spiced things up a bit by adding Erinn Hayes, who will play Wendy Hill in an upcoming episode and may have something going with Jimmy. TV Insider first reported the casting update, describing Wendy as a fellow neighbor of Jimmy’s that he meets at their H.O.A. cocktail hour event.

Besides the new character reveal, the outlet has dropped a first look, showing Wendy cozying up to Jimmy as they have a drink together. Hayes guest stars in “Close to Home,” the March 3 episode of NCIS Season 22, which will also see Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) receive a text from Jimmy’s daughter, Victoria, who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, prompting the team to work together to investigate.

As seen in the image below, Hayes’ character is all smiles for Jimmy as they share a toast, but fans will still have to tune in for the episode to find out if there’s a potential romance there. Meanwhile, there’s still Knight and Jimmy’s relationship, which is no more because the duo wants what's best for each other. Executive producer Steven D. Binder had little to say about the former couples, hinting at the possibility of them eventually getting back together:

“All the while, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.”

What’s Ahead for Jimmy in ‘NCIS’ Season 22?

TV Insider

Not only did Binder weigh in on Knight and Jimmy’s relationship in NCIS Season 22, but he also teased what’s to come in “Close to Home,” airing early next month. Jimmy’s ex will be involved in the episode while his daughter Victoria is going to team up with him to help take down an infamous bank robber, “like a D.B. Cooper type person.” The EP added:

“Jimmy’s going to have to go undercover. There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera.”

The fourteenth episode of NCIS Season 22 airs on Monday, March 3. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.