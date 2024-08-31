The future of Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law, in NCIS has been a topic of much speculation following the Season 21 finale. Fans were left wondering whether Knight would depart from the Major Case Response Team (MCRT) after being offered her dream job, which would require her to leave her current squad and potentially complicate her relationship with Jimmy Palmer. However, CBS has officially revealed that Knight will remain a part of the team in the upcoming season.

In a newly released set of promotional images for NCIS Season 22, featuring the returning characters, Law's Jessica Knight is included, confirming that Knight will indeed continue her role within the MCRT. This confirmation puts to rest any concerns about her departure, despite the emotional decision she made at the end of Season 21. While Knight expressed excitement about her new job opportunity, it appears that she will stay with the team, maintaining her position as a key member of the squad.

This decision, while reassuring for fans who have grown attached to Knight, does raise some questions about the narrative choices in NCIS. The show has a history of fake-out exits, where characters are teased to leave but ultimately stay. This pattern continues with Knight, adding to the long list of characters who have faced similar situations, particularly female agents like Ellie Bishop, Ziva David, and Kate Todd.

Who Is Jessica Knight?

Image via Paramount

She is a member of the Major Case Response Team (MCRT), having joined the team during Season 18. Knight is known for her expertise as a REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent, specialising in hostage negotiation and high-stakes situations. She has become an integral part of the team, working closely with other agents to solve complex cases. Knight is also involved in a romantic relationship with Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the team’s medical examiner.

Knight’s continued presence on the team also leaves unresolved issues between her and Palmer. The tension in their relationship, brought to light in the Season 21 finale, is likely to persist into the new season. While Knight staying with MCRT is good news for fans, it doesn't necessarily resolve the complications in her personal life, particularly her relationship with Palmer. How that will all play out going forward is completely up in the air.

NCIS was renewed for a twenty-second season on April 9, 2024, and will premiere on October 14. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.