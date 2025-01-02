Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) might get back together. The couple broke up toward the end of NCIS Season 21, and in Season 22, they decided that ending their relationship was what was best for them both. However, according to showrunner Steven D. Binder, they might have jumped too quickly. Binder talked to TV Insider about some events in the upcoming NCIS episodes, which return on Monday, January 27. The showrunner revealed that a case involving them and Jimmy's daughter, Victoria, catalyzes this realization. "[Victoria's] going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person, and Knight’s going to be involved in this episode,” Binder said.

The case takes Jimmy undercover, and the role he must play rubs Jessica differently, and she realizes she might not be over him as much as she thought. "There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera," Binder teased. This event plants a seed of doubt and uncertainty about the breakup. The show won't push them back together, instead opting to explore different aspects of their relationship before committing. Binder teased that, saying,

“All the while though, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.”

Palmer and Knight Revisit Their Breakup in 'NCIS' Season 22.

Image via CBS

Since their breakup, things have been awkward between Jimmy and Jessica. The former decided to jump back into the dating pool even though his attempts to find someone new on MateQuest did not bear fruit. Jessica decided to put a kibosh on romantic relationships, but an interaction with a chatty woman whose protective detail she worked offered another perspective. It revealed that she had stopped trying, even for her own sake, and was running out of time. Something still exists between the two, but can they rise above their issues and explore what that is?

Tune in to CBS on Mondays at 8 pm ET to learn how Jessica and Jimmy explore their lingering feelings for each other. Watch past episodes of NCIS on Paramount+.

