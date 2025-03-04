Last night’s episode of NCIS was a pretty intense one for Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), who not only went undercover in the case of the week but also had a new love interest, Wendy Hill. Portrayed by Erinn Hayes, Wendy is Palmer’s new neighbor whom he gets on really well with in “Close to Home,” but it still remains unclear if they have a future, considering that Hayes’s character was wrongfully arrested after being suspected of being a killer.

Palmer and Wendy’s uncertain romance may be good news for those who’ve been rooting for the doc to get back together with Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), even though executive producer Steven D. Binder previously hinted at the eventual possibility. In the meantime, Dietzen recently had a chat with TV Insider about his NCIS character’s future with Knight after meeting Wendy, emphasizing the significant connection that still remains between the exes despite the situation.

“I think he’s trying to figure it out. I think he’s trying to — as he’s trying to do it, it’s not really working very well, whether he was on the app previously or he’s meeting this person in the wild, not on a platform of any sort, and yet there’s still the person that he knows he loves that’s sitting at that desk that he passes by every day. And even at the end of this episode, she does say to him, "We’re still family. That means something." That means a lot, especially to a guy like Jimmy who’s really family-centric. So I think there might be some battles there between, do I want to try and move on to someone else, or is there ever a time when we would re-explore this thing as well? And I don’t have those answers, obviously.

What Happened in ‘NCIS’ Season 22, Episode 14?