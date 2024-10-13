The NCIS franchise is one of the most enduring and expansive ones on network television. The flagship show, NCIS (a spin-off from military drama JAG) has been going strong for 22 seasons. To put that in perspective, the show has been on air through nearly 4 complete White House Administrations. In the show's earlier days, they'll remember Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) as the nerdy, slightly anxious and shy medical examiner's assistant. Now 22 seasons later, Palmer is Chief Medical Examiner but also a widower with a young daughter, and more recently, the love interest of Katrina Law's Jessica Knight.

Last season, fans saw Law's Agent Knight offered an opportunity cross-country. Fans were worried this might mean an unceremonious exit for Law's character, but she is indeed back for Season 22. In an interview with WUSA9, Law explains what's ahead for her character as well as what's at stake between Jessica and Jimmy. "I love the Jimmy and Jessica relationship so much," Law explains. "I find it so interesting, and I find it really real. Unfortunately, with this move out to Camp Pendleton, it put a big pause in the relationship and I think it brought up a lot of issues, deep-seated issues that were at the surface of loss and of abandonment and also that toxic people-pleasing trait and brought it into focus."

Jessica's Move "Kicks Off a Chain Reaction of Change" in 'NCIS' Season 22

With Jessica's new job, she seemingly hits the ground running, according to Law. "So at the beginning of this first episode, we find Knight immersed in her job in Camp Pendleton in California." The job actually is only just the beginning with the changes in the bullpen back at NCIS headquarters. "Because of her change, she actually kicks off a chain reaction of change for the other agents." Law goes on to explain where everyone is at: "So Torres is deep undercover back to his roots. McGee (Sean Murray) is interviewing for a new position, and we find Parker sitting alone in the bull pit in DC looking at all of our empty desk. Thus, leading us to the title of our premiere episode, 'Empty Nest.'"

With the distance and with the changes for everyone in the bullpen where does this ultimately lead Jimmy and Jessica? "I think both of them realized that maybe they were a rebound for each other." Law explains. "And ultimately, was this the right timing? Is this the right thing for both of them? So depending on what Knight decides to do with her career or what Jimmy decides to do, if he can handle a long-distance relationship or not, you get to see the two of them working through these issues on their own all together and, hopefully finding a resolution for it." Fans of the Jimmy and Jessica relationship will certainly be watching with fingers crossed in that case.

NCIS returns tomorrow, Monday, October 14, on CBS. You can catch up on past episodes now on Paramount+ and watch Law's full interview with WUSA9 below.

