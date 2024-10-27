Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for NCIS Season 22.

Two episodes into NCIS Season 22, and the primary plots have revolved around two specific roles. The premiere, “Empty Nest,” shows Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) vying for the Deputy Direction position. Despite his experience as an NCIS agent and interim director, the position ends up being awarded to an external candidate: Department of Justice Inspector General Gabriel LaRoche (Seamus Dever).

Episode 2, “Foreign Bodies,” features the return of Lena Paulson (Marem Hassler), an agent for Germany’s federal intelligence service, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND). After the character's debut in Season 20, it was revealed Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and Lena were in a casual relationship, as they would hook up during international conferences. At the end of NCIS Season 22's latest episode, Leon and Lena make their relationship official as she gives him a key to her apartment — but could this spell a send-off for Leon?

Will Leon Vance Retire as NCIS Director?

Since his debut in NCIS Season 5, Leon has earned many storylines. His wife, Jackie Vance (Paula Newsome), was killed during an assassination attempt on Eli David’s life (Michael Nouri). In the 1000th episode of the NCIS franchise, Leon’s estranged son, Jared (Spence Moore II), questions why Leon would continue working at a place that cost him so much. Leon tells Jared that his NCIS work is the light in the darkness for him.

In NCIS Season 22’s “Foreign Bodies,” Vance tells Alden Parker (Gary Cole) that since being shot (during the events of the 1000th episode), he's been thinking about how he wants to spend the rest of his life and with whom. Leon’s new relationship means he’ll have to juggle his job and personal life with Lena. But with the dangers of the job, it’s understandable he’d want to settle down and cherish time with Lena. He can also continue working on his relationship with Jared. Leon will still have ties to the organization even if he chooses to step down, since his daughter Kayla (Naomi Grace) is an NCIS agent. The foundation is set for Leon to have a satisfying conclusion if the NCIS creative team does end up writing off the character.

How Leon Vance’s Exit Could Affect ‘NCIS’

Although NCIS Season 22 Episode 2 doesn't feature NCIS Deputy Director LaRoche, Leon could start mentoring him and entertain the idea of him taking over as Director when he retires. LaRoche was secretly investigating NCIS prior and is still under suspicion by the main NCIS team for potentially leaking Nick Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) cover while he was investigating a drug cartel. Leon doesn’t seem to be aware of this suspicion just yet, but it might be too late when he finds out.

LaRoche’s intentions at NCIS have yet to be revealed, but considering his secretive nature, it’s scary to think about what he might do as the head of a federal organization. While some major character exits in NCIS have been isolated stories, Leon's potential sendoff could add to the overall narrative. If Leon does step down as director, it not only gives him a happy ending with Lena, but it’ll add suspense for the team and drive the LaRoche plot forward for Season 22.

