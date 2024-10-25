NCIS is bringing back some familiar faces in Season 22, and according to series star Katrina Law, it’s shaping up to be a memorable reunion. Per TVLine, fans will see the return of Jessica Knight’s sister, Robin, played by Andi Mack alum Lilan Bowden, who first appeared in Season 20's Thanksgiving episode, "Turkey Trot". The sibling dynamics will take centre stage again as Jessica and Robin’s contrasting personalities rub each other up the wrong way in a way that’s equal parts tense and comedic. Law hinted, “I may have to be protective of people from my sister. It’s going to be fun!”

When Robin returns for the holiday, Jessica’s fears rapidly come true, as the two sisters have a history of clashing. Their personalities are so distinctly different from each other that Jessica jokes, “I say red, she says blue." To help keep the peace, Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) tags along to act as a peacemaker (not that one). However, things take a more serious turn when it turns out that Robin’s fiancé, Charlie (David Blue), has been manipulating her to get close to Jessica, in order to settle a long standing problem with her. What a d*ck.

What Other 'NCIS' Shows Can I See?

As of October 2024, the NCIS franchise has only gotten bigger since it first began. NCIS: Los Angeles was the original spin-off and starred Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, before concluding its 14-season run in 2023. Scott Bakula was the star of another spin-off, NCIS: New Orleans, which ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021, and handled military cases around NOLA. NCIS: Hawai'i aired from 2021 to May 2024, and featured Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, and Noah Mills.

Another show currently airing is NCIS: Sydney, an Australian spin-off which streams on Paramount+ in Australia and CBS in the U.S. NCIS: Origins is the newest addition to the NCIS franchise, premiering on October 14, 2024. It is set in 1991 and explores the early days of Gibbs, when he was a young special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. Austin Stowell takes over from Mark Harmon in the main role, but Harmon does appear in voiceover and makes on-screen cameos, too. The series also explores the relationship between Gibbs and NCIS legend Mike Franks.

New episodes of NCIS debut every Monday on CBS.

