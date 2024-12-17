As the team in the winter finale episode of NCIS worked with Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche (Seamus Dever), Senior Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) couldn’t stop being suspicious about him. Fans will recall that La Roche took the position McGee wanted in the Season 22 premiere, hence hindering his promotion. While that may warrant the senior agent’s distrust, there seems to be more to the picture than meets the eye.

Discussing the “Humbug” episode with TV Insider, Steven D. Binder, who executive produces the military series, broke down the character’s suspicions and revealed whether that would put him in direct conflict with NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll).

“He will be in direct conflict with—you probably already picked up on [the fact that] McGee has an issue with the guy. It’s going to be McGee that takes the lead on looking into this guy or questioning this guy or wondering about this guy. Is this connected to the fact that this guy took the position McGee wanted? Maybe, but McGee’s a good agent, so if he smells smoke, there just might be fire."

Expect Some McGee & LaRoche Drama in Upcoming ‘NCIS’ Episodes

NCIS aired its last episode of 2024 yesterday, December 16, and will return with the rest of Season 22 starting Monday, January 27, 2025. In the new episodes, viewers will see McGee get help with his investigation as well as a sort of get-together including him and LaRoche, which will certainly cause even more drama. In detail, Binder said:

“This isn’t some secret underground concern that McGee has. It’ll be out in the open. We’re going to have an episode [that]’s something like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with McGee and LaRoche and some of the family. So that’ll be a fun episode to get them together. It’s one thing to hunt down a guy or be suspicious of a guy or track a guy who is in the next office or works across the way someplace in DC, but when they’re in your powder room, it becomes a little more entertaining.”

NCIS returns on Monday, January 27, 2025, on CBS. Previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

