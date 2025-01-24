Something that might end a relationship before it has started is if one person suspects the other of dishonest dealings. That is a red flag in a regular relationship, and that potential union is doomed. However, when someone is suspected of dealing cocaine, a relationship is the least of their concerns. In NCIS Season 22, Episode 10, "Baker's Man," Parker (Gary Cole) is in for the shock of his lifetime when the owner of his favorite bakery is implicated in a drug operation. Upon further investigation however, the team discovers a blackmail plot per the logline below.

"After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) secret romance is discovered."

Why Are These Cookies So Addictive?

In the video above, Parker's favorite bakery's owner is on the hook. She is a great baker in her own right, but something in her cookies interests the team. "Eleni, this meringue is made from 67% cocaine," Parker says, much to the baker's shock. Cocaine is definitely not one of the ingredients in cookies. Per their calculations, a dozen of these cookies are worth around ten thousand dollars. "We've seen drugs disguised in a lot of different ways over the years, but this one takes the cake," says Jessica (Katrina Law). Was that a bakery pun?

Eleni claims she's unaware of what they are talking about and thinks her employee must have been the one dealing drugs. However, Parker has evidence that she has a motive, given how much debt she's carrying—debt that could be cleared by a $25,000 payment Eleni received from an offshore account. "That's a lot of dough, even for a baker," Knight strikes again with a pun.

This interrogation seems like the first step before they learn the baker is being blackmailed. It will be a relief for Parker because she's not a drug lord, and he can make his move when they get her out of this fix. It's about time Parker got a love interest. "She's a ton of fun," showrunner Steven D. Binder told TV Line. "Parker, I think, has a little crush on his baker," he added. Thankfully, she might not be Ma Baker!

Tune in to CBS this Monday, January 27, to watch the NICS Season 22 midseason premiere. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

