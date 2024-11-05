Considering how things turned out between Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) in the most recent episode of NCIS Season 22, with the duo finally baring their souls in that talk, fans are dying to know what’s next for the characters. As expected, Dietzen and Law have viewers in mind as they've dropped several hints while breaking down the “Sticks & Stones” episode with TV Insider.

Since the ex-couple still have feelings for each other, there will definitely be more scenes displaying their palpable chemistry, which Law pointed out, saying:

“I think the cool part is that we have several episodes where you do see Jimmy (Palmer) and Knight together in the same room, and there are some moments where all of a sudden you can see Knight’s interest is sparked where she’s like, “Oh, that was kind of nice. That was a little hotness there.” And so there’s definitely still chemistry and love and I think an underlying desire to want to get back together between the two of them. So I think you’re going to see that, no matter where our characters go in the future.”

Besides that, NCIS Season 22 will introduce Knight’s sister in a future episode, according to Dietzen, who also noted that the character will “affect our team.” Similarly, Law teased “some drama” to come in that episode, as Knight’s sister tends to “kind of create little shock waves wherever she goes.”

Jimmy Palmer Will Do More Reconnecting in ‘NCIS’ Season 22

Teasing more of NCIS Season 22, Dietzen mentioned that viewers won’t see Palmer speak of dating moving forward as he comes to terms with why he got on the dating app —to forget what he had before. Rather than dating, Palmer will be more focused on reconnecting with everyone on the team in upcoming episodes, as Dietzen said:

“What you see is basically (Palmer) trying to reconnect with everybody else on the team, saying, “I want to go spend time with Kasie (Diona Reasonover), I want to reconnect with Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). He’s my guy.” And he’s putting himself back into work. I think even at some of the crime scenes that Katrina and I filmed, there are times I know that the way that I’ve been playing it, it’s like, seeing her, “Jello, I’m going into work, I’m going to the body, and I want to be consumed by what saved me after I lost my wife, which was coming to my team, my family.”

NCIS airs every Monday on CBS.