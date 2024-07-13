The Big Picture NCIS returns for a 22nd season, premiering on October 14 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and moving to its regular timeslot on October 21 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Main cast members like Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law are expected to return for this season, with Gary Cole replacing Mark Harmon.

Season 21 finale "Reef Madness" left fans on the edge with suspenseful twists and potential new storylines set to unfold in Season 22.

CBS's long-running hit series NCIS is set to return for its 22nd season. The season premiere will air on Monday, October 14, from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT. Following the premiere, the show will move to its regular timeslot of 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT, starting Monday, October 21. NCIS continues to follow the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team as they solve crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The series has been praised for its compelling mix of procedural drama, character-driven storytelling, and suspenseful plotlines.

The core cast, including Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker are all expected to return. Cole took the place of Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the series since its inception, as the character left the series in the fourth episode of Season 19, deciding to stay in Alaska rather than returning to his role at NCIS.

Parker was introduced in the second episode of Season 19, titled "Nearly Departed." Initially, there was some tension as Parker, a former FBI agent, had a different leadership style compared to Gibbs. However, over time, he earned the trust and respect of the team. Unlike Gibbs, who was more old-school and rule-breaking, Parker is described as someone who bends the rules but also tries to incorporate new technology into the team's operations.

What Happened in the Season 21 Finale?

The Season 21 finale, titled "Reef Madness," was filled with suspense and emotional twists. Special Agents Parker and Knight found themselves trapped on a decommissioned ship scheduled to be blown up, with Parker pinned under heavy equipment. The team on land, including McGee and Torres, scrambled to locate and rescue them. Parker's traumatic past related to ships and his family was briefly touched upon, adding depth to his character.

Meanwhile, back on land, McGee and Torres interrogated suspects and discovered critical clues linking the murders of several victims. The tension peaked as Knight managed to free Parker, but not without Parker sustaining a severe leg injury. The episode ended with several unanswered questions and potential new storylines, setting the stage for an exciting Season 22​

