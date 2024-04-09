The Big Picture NCIS has been renewed for its 22nd season, highlighting the show's enduring popularity among viewers.

The show remains the second most-watched entertainment program on CBS, behind the drama series Tracker.

NCIS's continued success is attributed to an engaging mix of investigative work and character development.

The long-standing success story of NCIS has reached another milestone with the announcement of its renewal for a 22nd season. The decision underscores the series' solid performance and its ability to maintain a strong viewership over the years. Known for its engaging mix of investigative work and the rich development of its characters, NCIS has consistently been a favorite among viewers, frequently ranking within the top 20 series throughout 18 of its 21 seasons. It has also achieved the distinction of being the top broadcast drama on television for five consecutive years, and impressively, for 13 of the last 14 years.

As it moves through its 21st season, NCIS has secured the position of the second most-watched entertainment program of the season, trailing only behind Tracker. The show's reach extends across multiple platforms, including linear television and streaming services, where it has seen a notable viewer increase. With the advantage of 35 days of multiplatform viewing, data accounted for, NCIS is currently averaging 12.9 million viewers, reflecting a 12% growth compared to the previous year's figures. Additionally, the series maintains an average viewership of 9.71 million, according to the Nielsen Most Current metric, demonstrating a slight increase of 1% from the prior season.

This latest renewal affirms NCIS's enduring appeal and its esteemed position among television's most resilient and beloved series. The show's ability to continually draw in audiences with its dynamic storytelling and complex character interactions speaks to its quality and relevance. Airing on Mondays from 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT, NCIS promises to deliver more of the high-stakes drama and intricate plotlines that fans have come to expect, as it embarks on its 22nd season.

What Is 'NCIS' About?

Image via Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS follows the work of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, blending elements of crime, drama, and moments of light-heartedness. The series has built a substantial audience both in the U.S. and internationally, becoming one of the notable franchises in television. The show is set to celebrate its 1000th episode in April, a notable achievement for any series. The current cast includes Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole, who have continued to develop their characters and explore new dynamics within the team setting.

The sustained interest in NCIS can be pinned down almost directly to its formula of case-based episodes combined with character-driven story arcs. This balance keeps the series fresh and allows for a variety of stories to be told, appealing to viewers who enjoy procedural dramas as well as those looking for character development and ongoing narratives. As NCIS enters its 22nd season, it remains a dependable fixture for CBS.

New episodes of NCIS air on Mondays at 9:00 PM ET. You can also stream the series on Paramount+.

NCIS Follows the Major Case Response Team (MCRT) from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as they get to the bottom of criminal cases connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. Release Date September 23, 2003 Cast Mark Harmon , sean murray , Wilmer Valderrama , david mccallum , Rocky Carroll , Brian Dietzen Main Genre Crime Seasons 22

Watch on Paramount+