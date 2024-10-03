When you log some serious time playing a character, it's likely they'll go through a series of changes, professionally and personally. For the last twenty years or so, Sean Murray's character Timothy McGee has been a part of the same squad on NCIS. The character is the last remaining original member of a team that has seen agents come, go, die, or retire (or both). Formally called the Major Case Response Team, McGee has been a part of it since Season 1 and a main character since Season 2.

Now heading into Season 22, the character might be finding himself exchanging his title from Special Agent, to Deputy Director. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder explains how McGee finds himself contemplating the promotion. "Being the investigative hound that Tim is, he’s going to sniff something on the way to this journey," Binder says. "He’s going to see that something is not right in the halls of government around him."

What's interesting about McGee's potential jump in rank, is that he both has filled in as Director twice but he turned down taking over the role of the MCTR after the departure of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He had cited he didn't want the paperwork, but as a Deputy Director, McGee's life would be even less field work and more paperwork. Only time will tell what the real motivation is.

How Has 'NCIS' Changed Over the Years?