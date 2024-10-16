Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 22 of NCISWith over 468 episodes, NCIS is one of the longest-running police procedural TV series. The franchise has seen its share of cast members come and go through the NCIS universe. While none of the original stars are still present in the series, the most-tenured actor on NCIS is Sean Murray, who plays Timothy McGee. Introduced in a recurring role back in Season 1, the character quickly became a fan-favorite and settled in as a main character by the second season. With Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs exiting the show in Season 20, Murray was promoted to the leading star, earning top billing for the opening credits.

McGee has grown through the ranks of the federal organization throughout the seasons of NCIS. Starting as a Probationary Field Agent, McGee climbed up to Senior Field Agent by Season 14. Since then, the character has also filled in as NCIS Acting Director in Director Leon Vance's (Rocky Carroll) absence. This is proof of his importance at NCIS, and ability to lead the organization. Feeling like this might be the best position for him, Season 22 sees McGee in the process of becoming NCIS Deputy Director.

Does McGee Become NCIS Deputy Director?

Close

The NCIS Season 22 premiere "Empty Nest" sees the team quite scattered since the last time fans saw them. Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is leading REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team) training in California, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is deep undercover investigating a drug cartel, and McGee is occupied with securing the NCIS Deputy Director position. Although they've been apart for the past six months, their paths reconnect as Torres' cover gets blown, and the team tries to solve who leaked it. They're able to discover who's been giving information to the cartel, but the mystery surrounding the NCIS mole is left up in the air.

Their suspicions lead them to Department of Justice Inspector General Gabriel LaRoche (Seamus Dever), who's been secretly investigating NCIS. Before they can discuss this further, McGee is called into Vance's office to learn that not only did he lose out on the Deputy Director position, but the role is going to LaRoche of all people. After his years of service to NCIS, McGee not being recognized for his hard work is disheartening. But to give it to a potentially dangerous individual who can abuse that power is sure to cause major problems for the organization this season.

What's Next for 'NCIS' Season 22?

"Empty Nest" is coming out swinging with a new dynamic for the team that feels in line with NCIS' best episodes. By already teasing a big villain at the start of the season, fans will be tuned in week-to-week to see how this new storyline will affect the team's operations. With LaRoche as close as can be, it only makes investigating him that much more difficult. But every iteration of the cast has bent the rules and operated in the shadows in their pursuit of justice, so this will be no different.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 2 will have the team investigating the death of one of Vance's men. Is the newly appointed Deputy Director behind this personal attack? McGee filled in as Acting Director when Vance was occupied with personal matters, so this could be LaRoche's way of a temporary shift in power. Stories like this are what keep NCIS engaging for viewers who've been with this series since the beginning. Time will tell what Season 22 has in store for devoted fans.

NCIS Season 22 airs Monday nights on CBS in the U.S., with new episodes available the next day on Paramount+.

