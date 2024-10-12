When one thinks of iconic police procedurals, the mind is so often drawn to NCIS. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the series became an instant hit when it first debuted back in September 2003, although neither of them could've predicted quite how long the series would endure. Now, as 2024 enters its final chapter, NCIS is gearing up to enter its 22nd, with the stakes and excitement higher than ever.

Season 21 of NCIS was a rollercoaster ride, albeit one with a much shorter course with only 10 episodes. Nevertheless, the yearning for a fuller season akin to Season 20 has been palpable within the fanbase, and, when Season 22 was officially confirmed back in April, expectations of a return to form began. Although confirmation of an episode count is yet to arrive, the release of promotional material sure does suggest this season will be NCIS at its best. So, with all that in mind, here is where you can watch NCIS Season 22.

NCIS Season 22 will premiere on Monday, October 14, from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT. However, following the premiere, the series will return to its regular time slot of 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT as of Monday, October 21.

Is 'NCIS' Season 22 Premiering on TV?

As ever, NCIS Season 22 will be available to watch live on CBS, joining the network's brilliant list of other shows. One such show, which will debut right after NCIS Season 22, is the brand-new spinoff NCIS: Origins, making for the perfect double bill this coming Monday. According to a synopsis, NCIS: Origins "Follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career as part of the Naval Investigative Service operating out of the Camp Pendleton."

Is 'NCIS' Season 22 Available to Stream?

If you're too busy and can't catch the network debut of NCIS Season 22, fear not, as the episode - and all others in the season - will be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. However, if you have a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, you can stream each episode live alongside the network broadcast. If you don't have a subscription to Paramount+ and will need one in time for Season 22, you can pick up an essential plan with ads for either $6 per month or $60 per year, or you can grab an ad-free plan with Showtime for $12 per month or $120 per year. You can catch up with the rest of the iconic NCIS on Paramount+ right now.

Watch the 'NCIS' Season 22 Trailer

Released on September 16, 2024, the official trailer for NCIS Season 22 is available to watch above. Explosive is clearly the order of the day as NCIS enters its impressive 22nd outing, with huge twists and turns likely ahead for the Major Case Response Team. From a blood-soaked Vance (Rocky Carroll) facing a body in his office to Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) threatening to take out "one of my own," and the introduction of a mole within the organization, the short trailer teases the high stakes of Season 22, with their never a dull day with the United States Department of the Navy's Criminal Investigative Service. Tension is high as these beloved characters' personal and professional lives are indulged yet again, with it seeming like no one person is safe from emotional or physical danger.

All this will be first explored in the upcoming premiere, which promises to set the ball rolling on a rollercoaster Season 22. Speaking on The Talk, the aforementioned Valderrama teased the forthcoming premiere and what fans might expect, saying the premiere will "answer a lot" and, with specific reference to his character Torres, he noted, "It’s also going to set a tone for the theme of this season as well. You know that Torres has it in him, so he’s going to be a bad guy when this season opens." Valderrama went on to discuss his role in Season 22 some more after host Sheryl Underwood suggested a romance might soon be on the cards for Torres. Valderrama replied, "I will tell you that obviously you know somebody because it is happening this season. I feel like he’s been through enough of a turmoil, and I think he’s learned a lot of hard lessons, and I think he’s ready to open up himself to something else." Season 22 will be a huge one for Torres, especially as he tries to find a future in the wake of Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) taking a job on the West Coast as Chief REACT Training Officer. Speaking about this to TV Insider, executive producer Steven D. Binder said:

"Poor Torres. Every time he gets a family member, they leave. So he’s like, ‘I’m going solo Torres again.' He goes undercover with some bad people and it doesn’t work out well. He gets into a lot of trouble. He’s on this road of undercover loner, not really having relationships. Where does that road lead? We pair him up with a grizzled, hard-boiled private detective who is at the end of that road and is about to leave humanity behind and retire to some beach and drink himself to death. Is this Torres’ future or is he able to bring this guy back from the brink?"

What's the Episode Schedule For 'NCIS' Season 22?

Sadly, there's still plenty of information left undiscovered as NCIS enters its 22nd season. This includes confirmation of an episode count, with a reduced 10 in Season 21 due to the effects of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. With those finished, the hope is that Season 22 will return to around 20 episodes. With that in mind, and based on the facts we do know, here's a look at what the episode schedule might look like: