Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for NCIS Season 22 Episode 10.

NCIS Season 22 is quickly spreading some love in the air for its fellow agents. The side plot for NCIS Season 22, Episode 9, "Humbug" dealt with the team trying to figure out what secret plans Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) had for the holidays. After saying he wants to spend Christmas by himself, the end of the episode sees Torres texting a mystery woman he refers to as “babe” saying they're still on for their Christmas plans. After a month-long break, the NCIS Season 22 mid-season premiere wastes no time in answering who Torres' secret romantic partner is, and it's someone NCIS fans will know.

In NCIS Season 22, Episode 10, "Baker's Man," Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) casually talks about hiding Torres' new relationship with Robin Knight (Lilan Bowden) from her sister Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). Torres initially doesn't want to tell Jessica about it, but when Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) finds out, she threatens Torres to tell Jessica or else she will. While it's good that Torres addressed this secret right away, the moment doesn't feel significant enough for Torres or Jessica's character arcs.

Torres' New Arc In 'NCIS' Is a Step Back for His Character