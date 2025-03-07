The cast of NCIS has changed over the years, especially since all the original main cast members have left the series. Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) are the last two stars from NCIS Season 1. Although they were initially recurring characters, their appearances were enough to earn them bigger roles, and eventually be part of the main cast. In Jimmy's case, he was a replacement Medical Examiner Assistant to Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum). Ducky's original assistant, Gerald Jackson (Pancho Demmings), was on leave after being shot by Ziva David's (Cote de Pablo) half-brother, Ari Hiswari (Rudolf Martin). When Ari returned to use Gerald as a hostage again after killing Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander), Jimmy officially became Ducky's permanent assistant.

Jimmy started as comedic relief for NCIS, but as the series went on, Jimmy evolved as a character. He married the love of his life, Breena Palmer (Michelle Pierce), had a daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Palmer (Elle Graper), with her, and became NCIS Chief Medical Examiner. As new characters were introduced to the series following the exit of Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva, Jimmy's stories were cut down. But Victoria was brought back into the series as a young girl in one of the best NCIS episodes, Season 19, Episode 13, "The Helpers," co-written by Dietzen.

Victoria Palmer Is a Welcome Addition to 'NCIS'