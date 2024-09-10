NCIS has seen numerous cast exits throughout the two decades it has been on the air. The original team is almost replaced and after experiencing these cast exits, viewers feel like there is always another one waiting. This is why when Wilmer Valderrama was cast in Zorro, an upcoming Disney+ series from Game of Thrones alum Bryan Cogman, it appeared as if he was moving on to another project. Various exits from cast members have happened for different reasons, including the desire to widen creative horizons.

Valderrama talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his new memoir. He also addressed concerns that he might be leaving the show. "I think they always worry. The fans are so passionate about NCIS," he said about fears that Torres will no longer grace the screen. He also opened up about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season, saying:

"I would say this: That in season 22, the contribution these writers have done to the show is just invaluable. We’re playing a lot more with personal journeys for our characters. This season will be a little bit more humorous, definitely a lot more emotionally driven for our lead characters, and perhaps — perhaps — they’re going to be in major danger."

When pressed on whether he's staying, "Yeah, no. I’m OK. I’m in the season," Valderrama said. This is consistent with what he told TV Insider in April about his future on the show. “NCIS has been and will be my home for a while," the actor said. Season 22 finds Torres returning to his undercover roots as the rest of the team pursues various things.

What Is Wilmer Valderrama Up To?

Close

Apart from his continuing appearance on NCIS, Valderrama has several projects lined up. The That '70s Show star is set to star in the Disney+ reimagining of Zorro. He also has a role in A Sudden Case For Christmas, an upcoming holiday film starring Danny DeVito, Andie McDowell, and Lucy DeVito. Finally, he will voice a character in Gossamer alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Forrest Whitaker, Vera Farming, and Richard E. Grant.

NCIS Season 22 stars Valderrama as Nick Torres, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, and Rocky Carrol as Leone Vance.

The season premiere will be followed by the two-episode series premiere of NCIS: Origins on October 14. Catch up with NCIS on Paramount+.

