This one should come as no surprise, but CBS has officially renewed NCIS for yet another season, alongside its two offshoots, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. The mainline series is heading for Season 23, so it seems like CBS is quite happy being in the NCIS game for quite a while to come. The NCIS franchise has expanded massively since 2003, with the show's huge success amongst audiences leading to other shows carrying the NCIS branding. The show debuted in 2003, and the main cast for Season 22 currently includes Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole and more.

The first spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles, starring Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, wrapped its 14 season run in 2024, and another spin-off, NCIS: New Orleans, which was led by Scott Bakula, handled military cases in NOLA for seven seasons, aired from 2014 to 2021. Meanwhile, on the Islands, NCIS: Hawai'i, starring Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, and Noah Mills, aired from 2021 to May 2024, bringing the franchise to the most glorious and exotic of settings.

Right now, NCIS: Sydney is bringing the action Down Under, airing on Paramount+ in Australia and CBS in the U.S, and the newest addition to the lineup, NCIS: Origins, premiered on October 14 last year. Set in 1991, the series takes fans down memory lane as we explore the origins of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. Mark Harmon also returns in voiceovers and occasional on-screen cameos, while the show also goes into Gibbs' formative relationship with NCIS legend Mike Franks.

What 'NCIS' Series Are Yet To Come?