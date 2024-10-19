There's great news for NCIS fans, as November is shaping up to be a binge-watching bonanza. Starting November of this year, the first 11 seasons of NCIS will officially be available on Hulu. November 8 is the day to mark in your calendars as the legendary crime procedural will land on Hulu, giving fans the chance to take a nostalgic dive deep back into the famous cases of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) and his original team.

We'll get to see the rise of the team under Gibbs' steady leadership, the sparks flying between Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) — with the pair now getting their own series — Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) in her forensic lab, Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) solving cases from the autopsy table, and tons more. The first 11 seasons are filled with beloved moments of the show that fans will get the chance to revisit over and over again, like Ziva’s dramatic departure in Season 11, and Gibbs’ pursuit of dangerous criminals like the Port-to-Port Killer.

What Other 'NCIS' Shows Are There?

As of October 2024, the NCIS franchise has expanded massively since it first debuted, and is turning into an international sensation with a number of spin-off series. NCIS: Los Angeles was the first spin-off of the original NCIS and starred Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, before concluding its 14-season run in 2023. Scott Bakula was the star of another spin-off, NCIS: New Orleans, which ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021, and handled military cases in the Gulf Coast. NCIS: Hawai'i aired from 2021 to May 2024, and featured Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, and Noah Mills.

Currently airing is NCIS: Sydney, an Australian spin-off which streams on Paramount+ in Australia and CBS in the U.S. Beginning in late 2023, the show was renewed for a second season. NCIS: Origins is the newest addition to the NCIS franchise, premiering on October 14, 2024. It is set in 1991 and explores the early days of Gibbs, when he was a young special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office. Austin Stowell takes over from Harmon in the main role, but Harmon does feature in voiceover and has made a cameo appearance, too. The series also explores the relationship between Gibbs and NCIS legend Mike Franks.

NCIS will begin streaming on Hulu starting November 8. Stay tuned to Collider for more.