With NCIS: Sydney, the NCIS franchise made an unprecedented venture into new territory. The show, set within the titular Australian city, marked the first time the ever-expanding franchise would feature a setting outside the United States. As such, this new direction was bound to throw up some unique challenges, one of which includes a threat to a long-standing tradition — crossovers. Crossovers have become one of the franchise's most engaging features, but for NCIS: Sydney, geographical distance is proving to be a challenging hurdle to scale if the show is to keep up with this beloved tradition. Regardless, the showrunner, Morgan O’Neill, is hopeful that the team can work something out.

NCIS: Sydney recently returned for its sophomore season and the series is already teasing which of the Agents from the greater universe might be involved in its first crossover. Only two episodes of the ongoing Season 2 have now aired, but the series has twice seen the mention of NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). Vance, who is part of the main characters of the primary series, has appeared in two spin-offs - Los Angeles and New Orleans, but while Sydney might be teasing his visit to the land down under, Vance's potential travel across the Pacific is anything but straightforward. O’Neill addressed these concerns in a recent interview with TV Insider, but remained hopeful that a crossover remained a possibility:

“It’s a challenge for us. We’re not just in the studio next door. We can’t just pull Rocky Carroll out and drag him on our set. It’s not quite that easy. But I would say the great thrill of a franchise like NCIS is that it’s an interconnected world. Fans love that it is, and we’re certainly trying to work out ways where we can satisfy the desire for a kind of crossover or an interaction of sorts. So that may be happening in our future, I suppose, is the best way to put it.”

'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Will Include More 'NCIS' References