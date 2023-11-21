The Big Picture NCIS: Sydney has become the most-streamed CBS network premiere ever on Paramount+, with nearly 10 million viewers tuning in since its debut.

The spinoff is already attracting strong viewership, surpassing the numbers of other established NCIS entries and proving the franchise's staying power.

The international launch of NCIS: Sydney aims to capture the attention of international audiences, and it has been successful in Australia, becoming the most-watched local series on Paramount+.

A trip to the Outback was exactly what the NCIS team needed. CBS announced that NCIS: Sydney, the long-running military police procedural's first international foray, has officially become the most-streamed CBS network premiere ever on Paramount+. Since the Australia-based spinoff's debut on the network on November 14, nearly 10 million viewers have caught a glimpse of the series either on the linear network or on the streamer, which almost doubles the already impressive 5.64 million live + same-day viewers.

The launch of Sydney is fortuitous for CBS which, thanks to the strikes, didn't have any new scripted content lined up for the rest of the year. Already, the latest NCIS spinoff is pulling viewership that would be considered strong for the more established entries of the franchise. NCIS: Hawai'i, for example, averaged 5 million viewers per episode premiere last season before reaching 7.53 million in delayed viewing. It's further proof of the staying power of the procedural franchise as part of CBS's regular lineup, though it's still a ways off from the numbers the parent series draws. While stateside attention is vital, the goal of going international is to capture the attention of international audiences. That's exactly what Sydney has done so far, as locals in Australia are also tuning in enough to make the series the most-watched local series since Paramount+ first launched in the country.

NCIS: Sydney comes from Les Norton writer Morgan O’Neill and takes the naval crime-solving the series is known for Down Under. Special forces from the NCIS strike up a joint task force with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to root out any naval crimes in the Indo-Pacific, specifically any involving American military personnel. Along the way, the two forces have to figure out how to play nice and become a stronger unit by forging bonds and sharing resources. At the center of the task force are Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance who lead a new team of colorful characters as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey respectively, alongside Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes.

The 'NCIS' Franchise Returns Next Year

The flagship NCIS series and Hawai'i will return in next year starting in February after the 2024 Super Bowl broadcast. As part of CBS's television slate to return now that both Hollywood strikes are over, the pair of shows will be back on Monday, February 12, with the original airing first at 9 p.m. followed by the spinoff at 10 p.m. NCIS will be back for its 21st season as the network's flagship procedural while Hawai'i will enter its third season, hoping to continue establishing itself as a lasting branch of the franchise. Following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, the network is looking for the next entry in the franchise with a bit of staying power to run alongside the parent series.

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will stream afterward on Paramount+, but you can also catch the premiere for free right now on YouTube.