NCIS is soon going international with NCIS: Sydney this November. In its first international offshoot, the US team will join hands with the Australian Federal Police to combat naval crimes and tackle Indo-Pacific tensions. Previously, the series was reported to premiere on November 13, however, per TV Line, looks like CBS had a change of plans, and now it will debut a day later.

Fans of the long-running franchise expect to see the episodical conflicts the NCIS teams have been solving all along, however, this time around the conflict will cause mayhem on international waters. The upcoming series features an eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents as they are grafted into a multi-national task force along with the Australian Federal Police (AFP). Together they’ll be seen keeping naval crimes in check in a highly disputed patch of ocean.

The previously released trailer sees the new team led by Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, along with her Australian counterpart, Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. While the teams have to get along eventually, the clip elaborates on the teething problems for both teams. Set in the backdrop of the picturesque landscape of Sydney, the series promises to be another adventure while the team not only deals with criminals but also unique threats like venomous snakes. Fans can expect to see the green wilderness and gorgeous beaches as the show progresses and more crimes are unraveled.

Who Else Stars in 'NCIS: Sydney?'

Along with the aforementioned talents, the series – created by Morgan O'Neill – further cast talents like Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose. O’Neil also serves as executive producer with Endemol Shine Australia producing for CBS Studios alongside Paramount Australia.

NCIS: Sydney premieres globally on Paramount+ Australia on Friday, November 10. On CBS, the episodes will air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET starting November 14 for U.S. audiences. The episodes will also be available live and on-demand on Tuesday nights for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.