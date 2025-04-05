There are only a few episodes left until NCIS: Sydney season 2 ends, and the promo for its next episode has dropped. In the next episode, titled "Blood is Thicker Than Vodka," Halloween comes early down under as the NCIS team investigates another murder in Sydney, Australia. But unlike their previous cases, this crime may be linked to those who believe in the occult.

In the latest promo, there is a lot of imagery of ghouls and all things haunted, to the point where AFP Sergeant Jim Dempsey (Todd Lasance) asks Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) if she has a "garlic and wooden stake." According to the episode's official logline on Apple TV+, it reads "The discovery of an exsanguinated sailor takes NCIS: Sydney into the world of modern-day vampires, family feuds, bespoke vodka, and a nocturnal matriarch with a penchant for blood."

Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney continues where Season 1 left off. The team learns that Colonel Rankin has been involved in the events of the previous season, and they now have to find the true mastermind. Alongside that mystery, they continue to investigate various Navy personnel deaths in the country, while also tackling themes of abuse, deepfakes, espionage, and human sex trafficking. Unlike Season 1, Season 2 is set to have 10 episodes, with the last airing on CBS on April 25, 2025, and a week early in Australia.

Will 'NCIS: Sydney' Have A Crossover With Other 'NCIS' Shows?

NCIS: Sydney is here to stay, as it was confirmed that the show will return for a third installment. Not to mention, critics praised it with an average 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, unlike other NCIS titles, having a crossover with the Australian version of the show may be difficult due to distance. Fortunately, showrunner, Morgan O'Neill, stated that a crossover could happen in the future, but the team needed to work out how it would be executed.

For now, the show is ramping up for its finale. Australian viewers were able to watch the first part of Season 2's finale last Friday, which followed the NCIS team out of Sydney and into Darwin in the Northern Territory. According to an interview with Swann with TV Insider, she teased that references to other NCIS characters would happen towards the end of the show. So, time will tell how that will be executed and who gets a special mention down under.

NCIS: Sydney airs Fridays on CBS, and past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. You can watch episode 8's promo below.