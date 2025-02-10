With NCIS: Sydney debuting its second season over the weekend, fans are in for a “more ambitious” experience in terms of the production values and storytelling, as previously teased by creator Morgan O’Neill. The season, which premiered on Friday, February 7, began with Special Agent DeShawn Jackson's chaotic first day as boss, with the team committing to doing whatever it took to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run.

It goes without saying that this NCIS spin-off has been bursting with tension from the get-go, and viewers are yet to see any romance, especially between Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance). For those wondering if things could change in Season 2, Swann told TV Insider, “Not to my knowledge, but everyone has their own interpretation of things, so who knows?”

Besides the rogue assassin’s case in the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere, viewers also saw Mackey open up a bit more to JD, revealing she has a son back in the U.S. According to Swann, this “is such a big shift” for the two characters which could imply something more building between the two, but that remains yet to be seen.

Mackey & JD’s Relationship Will Be Tested in ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Season 2

Image via CBS

While fans can expect no romance anytime soon in NCIS: Sydney’s latest season, Swann elaborated on Mackey and JD’s relationship dynamic, including how it will be tested this season.

“Honestly, I find it so hard to call just because the dynamic of their relationship always seems to kind of shift and change, and we see lightness, we see trust building, but then we also see this season as well, which is very cool, it getting tested and it kind of breaking a bit.”

She further connected the duo’s partnership to that of a romantic relationship before questioning the possibility of things working or not between the characters this season.

“It’s those dynamics that you would also find in a romantic relationship that would make it really compelling. But I do kind of love the ambiguity of it because, yeah, what would you do in that situation? It is very rare that the two leads of the team would engage in that. So, is there potential for conflict there? Is there potential for it to work or not work? I’m just as intrigued as you are.”

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 airs on Fridays on CBS.