After being originally announced to return at the end of January for its second run, it has unfortunately been confirmed that NCIS: Sydney now has a new return date. Per TVLine, CBS has postponed Season 2 of the Australian procedural from Friday, January 31, to exactly one week ahead, Friday, February 7. This unexpected move came about due to the network’s intentions to air a soon-to-be-announced special on January 31. Meanwhile, Fire Country and S.W.A.T. will still air original episodes on the same date as scheduled.

Besides broadcasting on Australia’s Network 10, the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere will be available live and on-demand on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs. In the episode titled “Heart Starter,” a rogue assassin is on the run, and the NCIS/AFP team will do whatever it takes to crack the case, “even if that means waking the dead….” This all happens during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson's “chaotic first day” as boss.

As the name implies, NCIS: Sydney is set in Sydney, Australia, and is the first NCIS spin-off outside the U.S. The team in the series was formed in its November 2023 premiere when a seaman on a U.S. sub parked in Sydney Harbour collapsed and tumbled into the water, dead. The specific circumstances of the mysterious death led to a jurisdictional battle between arriving NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and Australian Federal Police Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance). The military series was renewed for a second season by Paramount+ in Australia in March 2024.

What Happened in the ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Season 1 Finale?