NCIS has long been a staple of our viewing, with the crime procedural based on the fictional team of agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service now airing for over two decades. In that time, spin-offs of the series have come and gone, with the likes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans faring well on our screens. Others, such as the recently canceled NCIS: Hawaiʻi haven't been as successful, but one new addition to the spin-off selections that certainly has is NCIS: Sydney.

The spin-off based down under has caught the attention of fans worldwide, with viewers tuning in throughout the summer of 2024 to indulge in the Aussie-based crime-solving unit's daily antics. Now, thanks to the success of huge ratings on Paramount+, the show is back for its second outing, and, despite short delays, everything is going according to plan. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch NCIS: Sydney Season 2.

When is 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Released?

Image via CBS.

You can catch the premiere of NCIS: Sydney Season 2 on Friday, February 7, 2025. This date also marks the arrival of plenty of other exciting television, including Season 2 of Pokémon Horizons on Netflix and brand-new docuseries Mysteries from Above on History.

Is 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Airing Live?

Image via CBS

Yes! Just like Season 1, you can catch brand-new episodes of NCIS: Sydney on CBS, with episodes released weekly at 8 p.m. EST. Initially, NCIS: Sydney Season 2 was supposed to premiere on Friday, January 31, 2025, but CBS chose to instead air an Inside the Grammys special ahead of the prestigious musical ceremony on Sunday, February 2.

NCIS: Sydney's Season 2 premiere marks a night of great TV on CBS, with the show followed by a new episode of Fire Country at 9 p.m., and S.W.A.T at 10 p.m. taking over from the timeslot previously held by Blue Bloods.

Is 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Streaming?

Image via CBS

You can officially stream all episodes of NCIS: Sydney Season 2 on Paramount+ the day after they air, with the streamer also hosting all episodes in Season 1 right now.

Watch on Paramount+

For those without a subscription, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Paramount+ Prices and Plans

Can You Stream 'NCIS: Syndey' Without Paramount+?

Image via CBS

The only way you can catch episodes of NCIS: Sydney without watching them live or with Paramount+ is via CBS.com or the CBS app.

Watch the 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Trailer

Available to watch above, the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 trailer is jam-packed full of action, indicating another stellar season ahead for the show. With Season 1 receiving a strong 73% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 has a lot to live up to, with this spin-off's return highly anticipated. A ship hijacking, recapturing a stolen missile, and plenty of wild explosions for good measure - it seems Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney will have a bit of everything following the trailer. That also seems to be the case when listening to the show's star, Olivia Swan, a.k.a. NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey. In an interview with TVLine, Swann promised even more action and suspense for Season 2 as producers dial up the drama.

"Season 2 goes above and beyond the action in Season 1! There are so many scenes and sequences coming up this season that I’d love to mention but, spoilers! We definitely hit the ground running with the first two episodes — car chases, explosions, and a gun fight on a pirate ship, to name a few. There’s a lot of cool things to come!"

Swann also spoke about where Season 2 is set to begin, with the cliffhanger finale of Season 1 keeping fans with burning questions on their mind for almost seven months. Swann said, "Season 2 is almost a direct pick up from the end of Season 1. We’re thrown right back in — with Mackey staring down Rankin, hand on her gun. There’s tension and intrigue from the get-go and it only ramps up from there!"

With a synopsis for Season 2 not available, here's a look at the synopsis for the show in its entirety:

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sgt. Jim "JD" Dempsey, the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Though jurisdictional tussles and culture clashes make for a rocky start, Mackey comes to respect JD's nose for the truth, and JD comes to respect her maverick style. Meanwhile, sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'NCIS: Sydney'?

Image via CBS

With only eight episodes produced for the show's debut season, NCIS: Sydney fans can rejoice in the fact that Season 2 has had an upgrade to ten episodes in total. With not all information available regarding each of these, here's a look at an episode schedule based on what we do know already.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 Heart Starter "NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson's chaotic first day as boss." Morgan O'Neill Jennifer Leacey Friday, February 7, 2025 2 Fire in the Hole TBC Andrew Anastasios Jennifer Leacey Friday, February 14, 2025 3 Back in the USSR TBC TBC TBC Friday, February 21, 2025 4 Truth Sabre TBC TBC TBC Friday, February 28, 2025 5 TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC