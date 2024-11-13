This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

CBS has set the return date for the much anticipated NCIS offshoot, NCIS: Sydney. The second season of the record-breaking series debuts on Friday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET, serving as the lead-in for all-new Fire Country Season 3 and S.W.A.T episodes. The latter moves to a new time period following the conclusion of Blue Bloods on December 14 after 14 seasons. NCIS: Sydney is a cross-continent endeavor with Paramount+ Australia, which is also set to air the series in Australia, but the date has yet to be announced.

The fifth series in the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Sydney, debuted to great viewership numbers, with the first season ranking as the number 1 new fall series and the number 3 series of the season. Each episode averaged 8 million viewers across linear and streaming in Live + 35 Days numbers. "We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon ... ” teased Morgan O'Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia, while announcing the renewal.

The 2024/2025 TV season resumes on January 8, but scripted shows don't return until the last week of January, on Sunday the 26th. The new series Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, kicks off the Winter schedule on Sunday, January 26, after the AFC Championship Game. The show will then air on Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning February 16. Comedies The Neighborhood and Poppa's House air back-to-back on Mondays from 8 to 9 p.m. ET. NCIS and NCIS: Origins remain on the same night and time. Read Watson's description below.

"Watson takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries."

Tuesdays remain FBI Tuesdays as new episodes return on January 28. Thursdays feature comedy and dramedy programming, with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returning for new episodes and Ghosts in the second half of the hour. Matlock continues at 9 p.m., and Elsbeth closes the night at 10 pm ET on Thursday, Jan 30. Tracker resumes on Sunday, February 16, after 60 Minutes, followed by Watson's second episode at its regular time, and The Equalizer premieres at 10 pm at a new regular time.

Catch up with NCIS: Sydney on Paramount+ before new episodes return.