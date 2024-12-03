The first international spin-off in the NCIS franchise proved to be worth it and more is on the way after an impressive first season. NCIS: Sydney Season 1 got off to a solid start, premiering in the fall of 2023 with incredible ratings on CBS. CBS announced a renewal in March 2024, so come the next TV season, we're returning to the land Down Under for some more high-stakes criminal investigations with the hybrid team of the Australian Federal Police and special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. CBS recently unveiled the show's return date, as part of its 2024/2025 TV season, and now we're getting the first look at the next season courtesy of a sneak peek via TVLine.

The trailer opens with a picturesque view of Sydney before quickly cutting to the team engaged in some high-octane action, pacing through the woods, hunting down their next target, and ducking away from exploding vehicles. It closes out with a scene with Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance) of the AFP introducing themselves to someone, seeking an audience with another. When asked about their identities, the duo take turns introducing themselves before Mackey coyly adds; "Two for the price of one."

With the majority of the footage showing the team on the hunt, one target comes to mind; the mysterious prisoner, Ana, who got away towards the end of the Season 1 finale. However, while Ana's arc could likely continue given her role in pointing JD and Mackey towards a mole in their team in the form of Colonel Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald), the team will face off against a bigger assailant with the logline for episode 1 teasing: "a rogue assassin is on the run, and the NCIS/AFP team will do whatever it takes to crack the case, “even if that means waking the dead...”

What To Expect From 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2

Things are bound to get incredibly complex within the team following that cliffhanger season finale where Mackey engages in a tense stare-down with Rankin, whom they've discovered to be a threat within. Given Rankin's influence within the organization, the conspiracy might be deeper than we can currently see, and Mackey will be ever so determined to brave the odds to unravel it all. It's all shaping up to be a thrilling second season, and we can't wait for how it all plays out.

In addition to Swann and Lasence, the core cast will return, including Sean Sagar as agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird, and William McInnes as forensics pathologist, Roy.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere episode titled “Heart Starter” will air on CBS on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+. Click here to watch the teaser.

NCIS: Sydney

