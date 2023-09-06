The Big Picture NCIS: Sydney marks the first international expansion of the NCIS franchise, with U.S.-based units partnering with the Australian Federal Police to combat naval crimes.

The trailer showcases the breathtaking backdrop of Sydney and highlights the initial resistance faced by the foreign forces as they integrate with the AFP to tackle Indo-Pacific tensions.

The NCIS team will encounter unique challenges in Sydney, including venomous snakes, as they navigate diverse locations from lush wilderness to the harsh Outback and stunning beaches.

For the first time ever, NCIS is going international with the upcoming premiere of NCIS: Sydney. A new trailer for the Australia-based branch of the naval crime procedural sees the U.S.-based NCIS units deployed to Sydney to work jointly with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to keep the peace in the most contested waters on the planet. Before they can work hand-in-hand, however, the AFP has to learn to embrace the new task force patrolling their borders.

After a brief reflection on the NCIS franchise and the adaptability of the special forces from Los Angeles to Hawai'i, the trailer cuts to stunning shots of Sydney as they arrive to be part of a multinational task force aimed at curbing naval crimes as Indo-Pacific tensions rise. Immediately, the AFP, and especially Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance), are resistant to having foreign forces butt their way into investigations they feel they have under control. NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann), meanwhile, is intent on doing her job, and it's clear the two counterparts will find common ground and establish a close partnership as they take on the many threats that await Down Under.

The NCIS team will face unprecedented challenges in and around the idyllic harbors of Sydney. While the organization has tackled its fair share of terrorism, murder, and more, Australia provides some unique threats like venomous snakes that inevitably worm their way into cases. These investigations will take them to some stunning new places from vibrant green wilderness to the harsh Outback and gorgeous beaches.

Image via Paramount+

Who's Heading Down Under for NCIS: Sydney?

The addition of the Paramount+ Australia series to CBS ensures the network will have new NCIS content to turn to after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes upended its fall schedule. Swann and Lasance will lead the team in NCIS: Sydney, but they're also joined by The Covenant star Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson alongside Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose. The series is created and executive produced by Morgan O’Neill with Endemol Shine Australia producing for CBS Studios alongside Paramount Australia.

NCIS: Sydney premieres on Monday, November 13 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream on Paramount+. Check out the trailer below.