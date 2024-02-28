The Big Picture NCIS is getting a Tiva-focused spin-off with Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprising their roles.

Follow Tony and Ziva in Paris as they navigate a dangerous situation that forces them on the run.

NCIS is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Get ready to reunite with Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David well over ten years after the fire couple left NCIS because Paramount+ has ordered a new offshoot. The untitled series will see Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reprise their roles as Ziva and Tony in the show. After Tony left NCIS, he went to raise his and Ziva's daughter who he was unaware he had after Ziva's supposed death. Ziva would later be found alive in the Season 6 finale and she returned to complete one final mission with NCIS before she and Tony left for Paris. The new series will meet them in Paris now, where they have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Tony's security company is attacked, something that sends the family on the run across Europe as they try to figure out who is after them and hopefully return to their former life as a happy family.

Production is set to begin in Europe this year with Weatherly and de Pablo serving as Executive Producers alongside John McNamara (Trumbo, The Magicians) who wrote the pilot and serves as the showrunner. Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals are also Executive Producers on the show. Weatherly and de Pablo expressed excitement at seeing the story come to finally happen for Tiva's fans and were happy having McNamara on board. They teased a lot of action, love, and great family dynamics in the upcoming series.

The "Tiva" Spin-Off Is For the Fans

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” said Weatherly and de Pablo. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles,” said showrunner and executive producer John McNamara. “Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

After exiting NCIS, Weatherly went on to star as Dr. Jason Bull in the CBS series Bull for 6 seasons. He returned to NCIS for a cameo during Ducky's emotional goodbye episode after David McCallum's death. Now, fans will see him and his onscreen partner for the ten episodes that have been ordered.

There is currently no title or release date for the Tiva-focused spin-off. NCIS is currently streaming on Paramount+.

