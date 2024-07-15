The Big Picture The new series NCIS: Tony & Ziva reunites Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly as they navigate parenthood and a dangerous threat in Europe.

The star-studded cast includes Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned for updates on this thrilling new chapter in the NCIS saga

In a thrilling announcement today, Paramount+ revealed the star-studded cast joining Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly in the highly anticipated original series NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Produced by CBS Studios, the latest installment of the world’s number-one television franchise has officially begun production in Budapest. De Pablo and Weatherly are set to reprise their iconic roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, marking their first on-screen collaboration in a decade. The series picks up in the aftermath of Ziva’s presumed death, which led Tony to leave NCIS to raise their daughter, Tali.

Beginning years later, following the revelation that Ziva is alive and their subsequent reunion in Paris. Now, Tony and Ziva are navigating parenthood together when Tony’s security company comes under attack. Forced to go on the run across Europe, they must uncover the identity of their pursuers while learning to trust each other again, all in the pursuit of their unconventional happily ever after.

Who Is in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'?

Joining de Pablo and Weatherly are a diverse ensemble of series regulars, each bringing a distinct perspective to the new series. Isla Gie, known for her role in Foundation, will portray Tali, Tony and Ziva’s 12-year-old daughter. Tali is eager to prove she’s more capable than her parents realize, showing sharp intuition and vigilance. Amita Suman from Shadow and Bone takes on the role of Claudette, the Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security company. Claudette is a problem-solving expert and skilled coder, ensuring the company runs smoothly.

Maximilian Osinski, familiar to fans of Ted Lasso, plays Boris, a brilliant yet elusive Russian hacker living on the fringes of society. Boris’s talents in the digital world make him a valuable, albeit unpredictable, ally. Nassima Benchicou, seen in Emily in Paris, steps into the role of Martine, a former agent of the French DGSE. Martine is skilled at navigating conflicts to protect her own interests. Julian Ovenden, from Bridgerton, portrays Jonah, a former NSA programmer who now serves as the Secretary General of Interpol. Jonah’s decisiveness and vision position him as a key player in global law enforcement.

The cast also includes Terence Maynard of Coronation Street as Dr. Lang, a therapist specializing in severe trauma. Dr. Lang’s gentle yet probing approach aims to provide comfort and empowerment to his patients. Lara Rossi, known for The Watch, plays Sophie, a professional with a SAS background who combines maternal warmth with hyper-vigilance as she cares for Tali. Finally, James D’Arcy, recognized for his role in Agent Carter, plays Henry, a high-ranking Interpol official dedicated to capturing international criminals. Henry is focused on his career, finding fulfillment in his job.

