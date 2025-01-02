NCIS: Tony & Ziva star Michael Weatherly, known for playing Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on NCIS has given a highly-anticipated update about the upcoming spinoff series. Set to premiere in 2025 on Paramount+, NCIS: Tony & Ziva follows the story of Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), the fan-favorite couple from the original series. But before the show hits streaming, Weatherly is sharing some exclusive merchandise with the fans.

The actor recently took to Instagram to show off a pair of customized Adidas sneakers that have been crafted in collaboration with Superstar Budapest and FinestArtShoes. In the picture, the actor is seen holding up what he calls a “special pair of kicks.” The shoes are dark blue with the lettering on the back featuring the words “NCIS” on one side and “Tony & Ziva” on the other. At this time, though, the custom-designed sneakers appear to be exclusive to the cast.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva revolves around the titular couple and their daughter Tali, played by Isla Gie. After Tony’s security company in Paris gets targeted by dangerous new enemies, the family is forced to live on the run and figure out who is after them. The upcoming show will follow a single case, as opposed to the episodic format of NCIS. NCIS: Tony & Ziva will also feature surprise cameos of younger versions of characters from the original show including Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Weatherly and De Pablo Talk About Reprising Their Iconic Roles

In October 2024, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo talked about revisiting their NCIS characters after all these years. The duo portrayed longtime co-workers with undeniable chemistry on the hit crime drama for over a decade. According to de Pablo, it was a luxury to play Ziva David again, as reported by Variety. De Pablo left NCIS in 2013, and Weatherly departed two years later. In the show's story, Tony left the service to raise his and Ziva's daughter after her supposed death. However, it was later revealed that Ziva had only faked her death to protect her family.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up with the couple living in Europe as they navigate the challenges of their law-enforcement past. While speaking to the crowd at MIPCOM, de Pablo admitted that she knew fans always wanted to know how the beloved couple was doing. She revealed that people never stopped asking her about the fate of her character, who has appeared as a guest on a few episodes since her official departure. In her words, Tony and Ziva are busy raising their teenage daughter and “trying to make their relationship work.”

While speaking about playing Tony again, Weatherly joked that he had to lose a lot of weight. “We do a lot of running in production,” confessed the actor. Weatherly added that the show’s European setting is almost as important as the plot itself. However, when it comes to the show’s storyline, Weatherly explained that the spinoff is about “a family in jeopardy trying to do the right thing in hairy circumstances.”

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is expected to premiere in 2025 on Paramount+. An official release date for the show has not been released yet.