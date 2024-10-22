At MIPCOM Cannes 2024, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo delivered major news that should send NCIS fans into a frenzy as they provided an update on the long-awaited spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which is officially happening and set to premiere in 2025. Speaking during the event, the actors, who also serve as executive producers on the project, spoke about the plot of the series and what fans can expect from their on-screen reunion after more than a decade apart.

The chemistry between Tony DiNozzo (Weatherly) and Ziva David (de Pablo) has been one of the most beloved parts of the NCIS universe, and their love story has long been a high point for fans. Although the two have made brief cameos in recent seasons, they haven’t really spent any time on-screen together in 12 years. But that's about to change in a big way.

Dan Cohen, Paramount’s chief content licensing officer, spoke of his happiness at delivering what the fans wanted most, as well as hailing the "magic" that their relationship brought on to the screen, too. “Their episodes are just magic," he said. "Their chemistry is undeniable. They are absolute fan favorites. Yes, they’ve done a few cameos, but they have not been together on air for 12 years, and this is the story fans asked about the most.”

What Will 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Be About?

Image via CBS

The show will follow Tony and Ziva as they attempt to rekindle their relationship while raising their nearly teenage daughter, Tali, in Europe. It’s a premise that de Pablo said reflects what fans have always wanted to see: “I think the fans have always wanted to see what happened between [Tony and Ziva]... We find them in Europe raising their child, who’s almost a teenager, fantastic little Tali, and they are trying to make their relationship work.”

Weatherly spoke passionately about the opportunities that the series had given him, and of the global appeal of the show that he had seen from his travels. The story of two people trying to make their love work across countries and continents has always been a strong pull:

“I had the opportunity, with NCIS, to travel to Australia, Italy, and Germany, and it became this very clear, international show. It’s that global impact... It’s about a family in jeopardy, in peril, trying to find a way to do the right thing, inhaling circumstances, two people trying to communicate, two people trying to love each other.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the NCIS spinoff as it moves closer to its premiere date. You can watch NCIS on Paramount+ now.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva This new series follows Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they build a life together in Paris, raising their daughter, Tali. Set years after their departure from the original NCIS, the show navigates their relationship's evolution, new challenges, and the pursuit of justice while uncovering fresh enemies. Cast Michael Weatherly , Cote de Pablo , James D'Arcy , Maximilian Osinski , Julian Ovenden , Terence Maynard , Amita Suman , Lara Rossi Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Franchise(s) NCIS

