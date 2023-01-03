NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead.

Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.

Weatherly hinted in his New Year's message that good things are to come and urging fans to have fun and spend time with family and loved ones this year. “What is going to happen in 2023?” Weatherly, who has since starred in CBS’ Bull after leaving NCIS, asks in the video. “Well, no matter what you did in 2022, 23 stands before us, an open door, so let’s all explore, shall we?” he says. “It’s a bit too poetic. You know what? Never mind. Have a good time, have a party, be with the ones you love, and enjoy yourselves. No need to rhyme.”

Image via CBS

NCIS, a spin-off from CBS’ JAG, is a military procedural drama which focuses on a fictional team of agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The series premiered in 2003, originally titled Navy CIS, spurring several spin-offs throughout the years including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Over the years, the series has starred Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Sean Murray, Lauren Holly, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Jennifer Esposito, Duana Henry, Maria Bello, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole.

NCIS is currently streaming on Disney +, with an NCIS cross-over special premiering January 2, 2023. In the meantime, check out a sneak peek of the most recent season below: