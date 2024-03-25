The Big Picture Inter-show cameos between NCIS franchise shows are adored by fans, fostering great dynamics and potential romances.

Every network loves having a strong franchise and CBS' NCIS is arguably one of the largest franchises on television. Inter-show cameos and crossovers are just as beloved as fans witness several of their favorite characters from their favorite shows interact. It can lead to some great dynamics and sometimes romance might develop. With five shows in the NCIS universe having aired at least one season and two spinoffs in the works, the next question is how—if at all―the shows connect. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf talked to Deadline about the upcoming Tony and Ziva spinoff and if fans can expect a crossover with any other current shows or appearances by former NCIS cast members.

It's not unheard of in the NCIS universe for characters from one show to appear or even move to another, as with LL Cool J when he moved to NCIS: Hawai'i from NCIS: Los Angeles. But as far as the Tiva spinoff is concerned, fans should not hold their breaths with Stapf saying, "In all honesty, as it’s designed now, no, but never say never," while answering if fans can expect an appearance by former NCIS cast members.

If former cast members appearing is hard, the logistics for a crossover would be even harder with many shows set across different continents. Several are set in North America, NCIS: Sydney is set in Australia, and the Tiva spinoff is set in Europe. While not impossible, it's not an idea the network is actively exploring, but they are not against it in the future. "There could be. We’re not there yet, writers room just started on Tony and Ziva," said Stapf. Resinbach added that one of the shows they don't see a crossover with is the newly announced NCIS: Origins, understandably so because the show is set in the 1990s.

"With Origins, I don’t see a possibility because it takes place in the past but we’re always looking for opportunities. It was obviously a shortened season, so it was tough to do that [with NCIS and Hawai’i] this year. Otherwise, we would have. We’ll keep looking for those opportunities for sure."

The Tiva Spinoff Is a Fan Affair

Stapf iterated that the show would not have happened were it not for the fans showing interest all these years later. ". . . Put yourself in their (Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo) shoes. They’re constantly getting hit up by fans as to, oh my god, I miss you. When are you going to be back together, what happened to your child and all that stuff. And so, again, I keep saying it but there was an organic reason for this show to exist, it was almost like a fan demand for it," he said.

The show doesn't have a title or premiere date set yet. Production will begin later this year in Europe.