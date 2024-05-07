The Big Picture The NCIS Tiva spin-off officially has a name — NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Fans nicknamed it "The Tiva Spinoff", as the show will focus on the beloved characters Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

The release date is TBD, but other NCIS shows are available for streaming on Paramount+.

In news that rocked devoted NCIS fans everywhere, a Paramount+ spin-off was recently announced starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as longstanding fan favorites Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. Now, in a new video shared by Paramount+, the actors are answering burning questions about what the new spin-off will have in store. Nicknamed amongst fans as “The Tiva Spinoff”, De Pablo and Weatherly have finally revealed the name. The two go back and forth, Weatherly asking if it’s something as simple as NCIS: Europe, following the convention of the spin-offs using locations. Eventually, De Pablo reveals that fans weren’t actually too far off calling it “The Tiva Spinoff” as the new show will be called NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Back in February, the show was announced, and the basic premise was set. Tony and Ziva would be in Europe, Paris to be exact, where they are raising their daughter Tali, together. “I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe. Impossible situations that will make our life very complicated, but somehow a little something about love,” De Pablo tells fans. When the spin-off was first announced, CBS Studios President David Stapf says, “there was an organic reason for this show to exist, it was almost like a fan demand for it.” He says that De Pablo and Weatherly were constantly being asked about their characters returning to the world of NCIS both together and separate. Now, it’s a reality.

What Is 'Tony & Ziva' About?

If Tony and Ziva in Paris sounds familiar, that’s where the pair left back in Season 7. Several seasons later, Tony would return to NCIS headquarters after Ziva’s (faked) death, to find he had a daughter (Tali) with her. He left once again to raise Tali, and eventually the pair were reunited. The new series will follow the events after Tony’s security company is attacked and now the family is on the run across Europe.

There is currently no release date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The rest of the NCIS franchise is currently streaming on Paramount+. Check out the announcement video below:

