Fresh of the release of The Gray Man which arrived in theaters on July 15, Ryan Gosling has been one sought-after commodity as far as the film industry is considered and the Barbie star is still buzzing from Ncuti Gatwa being cast as The Doctor in the beloved TV series, Doctor Who.

Gatwa, who is a Rwandan-Scottish actor has been cast as the series lead and will take up the iconic role as the fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The actor is set to succeed Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker was the first woman to play the role and the emergence of Gatwa as series lead will make him the second person of color to play the role after Jo Martin during the show’s twelfth season. Gosling is still excited by this bit of casting news for the actor who plays a different version of Gosling’s Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Per IndieWire, Gosling revealed his excitement at seeing Gatwa play the iconic Doctor. “I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he’s the coolest,” he says. “Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it.”

Gatwa’s casting as the Doctor did not only please Gosling who has also been pictured in a tee bearing a picture of Gatwa in his new role but Gatwa as well. The actor had known about his new role since February before it was made public in May and upon that revelation, he said in a press statement:

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney Confirms Her Character Rose is Trans

Gatwa is most known for his role as Eric Effiong on Showtime’s Sex Education and the actor has revealed that he understands the role to which he is called and how significant it is. His journey as the Time Lord should begin sometime next year after Whittaker has wrapped her three special episodes this year. Others who have played the role include Peter Capaldi and Christopher Eccleston.

Showrunner Russell Davies had spoken about having Gatwa as the new Time Lord, saying “It was our last audition. It was our very last one," he says. "We thought we had someone, and then in he came and stole it. I’m properly, properly thrilled. It's going to be a blazing future." So Gosling’s excitement is well-placed.

The Gray Man starring Gosling is available to watch in theaters and available to stream on Netflix from July 22. You can watch Collider's interview with Gosling below: