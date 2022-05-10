When it comes to casting announcements for television, it can frequently feel like there is a malaise of unimaginative and predictable selections. Far too often, we see the same lineup of actors get cycled through the same big roles without any sense of variety. It leaves us wishing for talented new faces to get their moment to shine and take their characters in exciting new directions. That is why it is hard to think of a more exciting recent casting announcement than the news that the hilarious and charismatic Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa will be the fourteenth Doctor in the long-running Doctor Who series. The 29-year-old Gatwa is most known for his breakout role on Netflix’s dramedy series Sex Education as the effervescent and earnest Eric Effiong, a British teen navigating the pitfalls of youth that the actor captures with a persistent sense of humanity. It is not just one of the best performances of the show, but one of the best on television. To say that Gatwa is a captivating on-screen presence is an understatement, as he makes the absolute most of every moment he gets, so much so that the performance won him the Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTAs in 2020.

The announcement that he is now taking over the role from Jodie Whittaker, who has played the character since 2017, was a genuinely refreshing surprise that is as perfect as it is historic. In taking up the mantle of the humanoid Time Lord, Gatwa will mark the first time the character has been played by a Black man since it first began way back in 1963. While Whittaker herself was a strong selection in her own right, her run didn’t quite live up to the potential that it could have and she announced she would leave later this year.

Even as one wishes she would have been given more to work with, it is impossible not to be excited about where things are shaping up to go next as the show was long overdue for a fresh start both in terms of the cast and the writing. Gatwa is all that and more, coming aboard with endless potential for how he can leave his distinct mark on the character. Even in just a short amount of time, he has already captured the collective attention of many who have been lucky enough to see him. The proof is in not just the recognition he has received from general audiences, but in the acclaim he has gotten from fellow storytellers who want him in their next projects. In addition to this most recent casting announcement, he is also going to be part of Greta Gerwig’s fascinating and ever-expanding Barbie film coming out later next year.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Doctor Who' Casts 'Sex Education' Star Ncuti Gatwa as the 14th Doctor

It isn’t a common thing for an actor to go from a single show, no matter how great it is, to big projects and leading roles with such speed. Usually, they bounce around to a few other things and build a name for themselves. Of course, Gatwa is no common actor. If you haven’t already seen that for yourself, best remedy that as soon as you can, and you’ll know exactly why he's gotten so much buzz. He is one of the most dynamic upcoming actors on an ascendant rise that is absolutely wonderful to see as it means we all will get more of him.

While he was truly great in Sex Education, he was still part of an ensemble cast of characters with varied storylines that often remained focused elsewhere. While this was a fun experience in its own way, Gatwa would consistently be the best part of the show. The episodes centered around him were always a cut above because of his multifaceted performances. He brought an energy that was just completely enrapturing, a product of his sense of acting range that just kept getting more engaging. Gatwa was able to hit all the many comedic notes with a sense of bravado and wit that was unmatched while also navigating the show's more emotional moments with a measured sense of grace that found deeper emotional resonance. He did so consistently, elevating the material to new heights. The show often relied on his sense of nuance to capture many complicated and fraught scenes, something that he was able to do with a naturalness that made everything feel alive.

Throughout Sex Education's three seasons thus far, with a fourth season upcoming, Eric has carried a rather heavy weight on his shoulders. In working through his sexuality, faith, family, and sense of connection to those around him, the character has been one of the most effective portraits precisely because of Gatwa’s commitment. It wasn’t an easy task though the actor makes it look so, turning in brilliant performance after brilliant performance with an effortlessness that is incredible to see. Whether it is when he is lovingly poking fun at his awkward friend Otis (Asa Butterfield) or developing a relationship with the character’s one-time bully Adam (Connor Swindells), Gatwa's Eric is an unparalleled force of nature that captures his character’s emotional growth with ease.

This all sets him up well to take on the lead role of his own show. While as part of an ensemble cast he has been a joy, he also has more than shown he can carry a show all on his own. There is no better place to do that than in the absurd world of Doctor Who. It would be a challenge befitting of his talents that would allow him to put even more of himself out there and build upon the command of his craft we've already seen. An opportunity for an actor to prove themselves by introducing us to an innovative new take is what the role of the Doctor can and should be. Gatwa is a charming young actor whose noteworthy talents make him not just a rising star to look out for but set him up perfectly to step into these big shoes. The only downside? The time we have to wait to see him in action.

The Doctor Is Out: The Best Doctor-Lite Episodes of 'Doctor Who'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Chase Hutchinson (153 Articles Published) Chase Hutchinson is a Feature/Review Writer for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, The Inlander, and The Sunbreak. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. More From Chase Hutchinson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe