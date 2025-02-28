Just a few days after overtaking the landmark pandemic-era hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is nearing what could be its final global box office milestone. Ne Zha 2 has already grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide, and is eyeing the $2 billion mark this weekend. And in doing so, the movie will also overtake a couple of more monumental global box office hits. Released during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, Ne Zha 2 has been breaking box office records since day one, and is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

With over $15 million domestically, Ne Zha 2 has grossed $1.93 billion worldwide. Of this total, over $1.9 billion has come from China alone. Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 is set to become the first non-Hollywood and non-English film to pass the $2 billion milestone globally. Once it passes this milestone, the movie won't take too long to surpass the global hauls of both Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War. The films made between $2 billion and $2.1 billion in their lifetime runs. Over the course of the last few weeks, Ne Zha 2 has overtaken all but two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and the biggest animated hits ever made.

According to the Chinese platform Maoyan, Ne Zha 2 is expected to gross over $2 billion in China alone; it's already the highest-grossing film in a single market, having eclipsed The Force Awakens' $936 million domestic record. More recently, it overtook Inside Out 2's nearly $1.7 billion global haul to establish itself as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It's currently the seventh-biggest film in global box office history, and is trailing Infinity War ($2.04 billion), The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Titanic ($2.2 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion).

China Has Developed a Self-Sustaining Theatrical Marketplace