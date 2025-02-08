Box office history was made on Saturday, as China's Ne Zha 2 broke several records within the span of a few hours. Ne Zha 2, which debuted over the lucrative Chinese New Year period, is already the year's highest-grossing film, and it hasn't even been rolled out internationally yet. The movie has consistently been generating over $50 million every day of release so far, and has now become the first movie of 2025 to pass the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office. Ne Zha 2 is also the highest-grossing film in a single country, and the highest-grossing non-Hollywood film of all time.

The movie generated nearly $85 million on its second Saturday, which was enough to send it past the $1 billion mark in China alone. It took just 12 days to achieve this feat. With $33 million in advance sales for Sunday, the movie's current haul stands at $1.03 billion. Incidentally, this is about as much as Moana 2 has been able to gross in over 70 days of worldwide release. This also makes Ne Zha 2 one of the 10 highest-grossing animated movies of all time; the list is topped by Disney's Inside Out 2, which concluded its run with nearly $1.7 billion last year.

By passing the $936 million mark on its eleventh day of release, Ne Zha 2 overtook Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' decade-old record for the highest gross in a single country. The movie also has a shot at becoming the first film in history to gross $100 million in a single day during its second weekend. This is a remarkable performance on all fronts, underlining just how huge the Chinese market has become in recent years. There was a time, not too long ago, when Chinese audiences would gladly lap up Hollywood tent poles. But in the post-pandemic era, the market has relied mostly on homegrown films.

'Ne Zha 2' Will Debut Domestically on Valentine's Day

Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 is also the first Chinese film to hit $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time. Deadline reports that according to the local platform Maoyan, Ne Zha 2 is now expected to conclude its China run with nearly $1.5 billion. Even if it makes zero dollars in any other country, the movie will surpass Frozen II to become the second-biggest animated title in history.

Ne Zha 2 will be rolled out internationally on February 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.