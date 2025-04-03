Director James Cameron can rest easy, at least for the time being. He's still responsible for three of the four highest-grossing films in history, with his 1997 classic Titanic fending off competition from China's Ne Zha 2. For a while, it looked like the animated sequel might sink Titanic's record, but with over $100 million still separating them and Ne Zha 2's theatrical run basically coming to an end, it looks like the rankings will remain unchanged. Released during the lucrative Chinese New Year period some months ago, Ne Zha 2 broke numerous box office records in its run, ultimately becoming the fifth-biggest film in history.

The movie recently passed the $2.1 billion mark at the global box office, but still trails Titanic's $2.2 billion haul. Interestingly, Ne Zha 2 was able to sail past Titanic's original run, because the blockbuster's $2.2 billion figure includes revenue generated from multiple re-releases over the years. The highest-grossing film of all time, with nearly $3 billion in global box office revenue, remains Cameron's first Avatar movie. It's followed by Avengers: Endgame, the mega-hit Marvel superhero film that grossed $2.7 billion worldwide in 2019. The third-biggest film ever is Avatar: The Way of Water, which made $2.3 billion globally in 2023.

During the course of its phenomenal run, Ne Zha 2 overtook such iconic blockbusters as Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, The Avengers, The Lion King, and Jurassic World. Most of its money — more than $2 billion — came from its home country of China. Ne Zha 2 is the first film to have grossed more than $2 billion in a single territory. In fact, it's the first movie in history to gross more than $1 billion in a single territory. Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, it's also the highest-grossing animated film of all time, having overtaken Inside Out 2's very recent record. Needless to say, Ne Zha 2 is the biggest film of the year so far.

'Ne Zha 2' Earned Excellent Reviews