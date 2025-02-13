This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In just two weeks of release, and that, too, in only its home country of China, the blockbuster animated film Ne Zha 2 has broken innumerable records. As it enters week three and begins its international roll-out, the film has already established itself as one of the highest-grossing animated hits in box office history. Ne Zha 2 passed a new milestone on its 15th day in theaters, and overtook yet another landmark animated hit to claim the fourth spot on the all-time list. Ne Zha 2 is now also among the 20 highest-grossing films of all time, even before its domestic debut.

Ne Zha 2 has been earning more than $50 million a day since its debut during the lucrative Chinese New Year period. The movie has now passed the $1.3 billion mark at the box office, and on its third Thursday, it overtook Frozen, Black Panther, and Deadpool & Wolverine on the all-time charts. It's now the fourth-biggest animated film in history, and the seventh-biggest hit of the post-pandemic era. Frozen made $1.3 billion during its lifetime run in 2013, and Deadpool & Wolverine made $1.34 billion just last year. This makes Ne Zha 2 one of the 20 highest-grossing films in history.

Chinese platform Maoyan recently updated its projections for the film's lifetime run to around $2 billion; it's a box office milestone that only six movies in history have passed so far. If it lives up to expectations, Ne Zha 2 won't just overtake Inside Out 2's lifetime haul to become the highest-grossing animated film in history, it'll break into top-tier Marvel and James Cameron territory. This weekend, the film should be able to overtake the $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion lifetime hauls of Avengers: Age of Ultron and The Avengers. It's already the highest-grossing film in a single country, having beaten Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' $936 million North America haul from 2015.

'Ne Zha 2' Will Be Rolled Out Internationally this Week