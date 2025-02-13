In just two weeks of release, and that, too, in only its home country of China, the blockbuster animated film Ne Zha 2 has broken innumerable records. As it enters week three and begins its international roll-out, the film has already established itself as one of the highest-grossing animated hits in box office history. Ne Zha 2 passed a new milestone on its 15th day in theaters, and overtook yet another landmark animated hit to claim the fourth spot on the all-time list. Ne Zha 2 is now also among the 20 highest-grossing films of all time, even before its domestic debut.
Ne Zha 2 has been earning more than $50 million a day since its debut during the lucrative Chinese New Year period. The movie has now passed the $1.3 billion mark at the box office, and on its third Thursday, it overtook Frozen, Black Panther, and Deadpool & Wolverine on the all-time charts. It's now the fourth-biggest animated film in history, and the seventh-biggest hit of the post-pandemic era. Frozen made $1.3 billion during its lifetime run in 2013, and Deadpool & Wolverine made $1.34 billion just last year. This makes Ne Zha 2 one of the 20 highest-grossing films in history.
Chinese platform Maoyan recently updated its projections for the film's lifetime run to around $2 billion; it's a box office milestone that only six movies in history have passed so far. If it lives up to expectations, Ne Zha 2 won't just overtake Inside Out 2's lifetime haul to become the highest-grossing animated film in history, it'll break into top-tier Marvel and James Cameron territory. This weekend, the film should be able to overtake the $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion lifetime hauls of Avengers: Age of Ultron and The Avengers. It's already the highest-grossing film in a single country, having beaten Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' $936 million North America haul from 2015.