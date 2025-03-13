After beating Avengers: Infinity War at the global box office some days ago, the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 has now passed Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. In doing so, the animated sequel has claimed the number five spot on the list of the highest-grossing films in global box office history. Ne Zha 2 was released during the lucrative Chinese New Year period a little over a month ago, and has since broken perhaps every record that it could have. Not only has it become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, it's also the biggest film of 2025, and the biggest film ever produced in China.
Ne Zha 2 has now grossed $2.07 billion worldwide, of which over $2 billion has come from the Middle Kingdom alone. This is the biggest single-country haul ever recorded. Incidentally, to achieve this feat, Ne Zha 2 had beaten The Force Awakens' $936 million lifetime gross in North America a decade ago. Released in 2015, The Force Awakens served as the first installment of a new trilogy, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and a host of returning stars such as Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. China's previous biggest hit was The Battle of Lake Changjin, which concluded its global run with just under $1 billion. Ne Zha 2 is the first non-English film to pass both the $1 billion and $2 billion milestones at the global box office.
In fact, it's only the seventh film in history to pass the $2 billion mark. It now trails Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. Impressively, three of the four highest-grossing films of all time have been directed by James Cameron. Avatar remains the top-grossing film in global box office history, with a lifetime haul of nearly $3 billion. The franchise's third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be released later this year, and will likely challenge Ne Zha 2's claim on the number five spot.