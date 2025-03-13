After beating Avengers: Infinity War at the global box office some days ago, the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 has now passed Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. In doing so, the animated sequel has claimed the number five spot on the list of the highest-grossing films in global box office history. Ne Zha 2 was released during the lucrative Chinese New Year period a little over a month ago, and has since broken perhaps every record that it could have. Not only has it become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, it's also the biggest film of 2025, and the biggest film ever produced in China.

Ne Zha 2 has now grossed $2.07 billion worldwide, of which over $2 billion has come from the Middle Kingdom alone. This is the biggest single-country haul ever recorded. Incidentally, to achieve this feat, Ne Zha 2 had beaten The Force Awakens' $936 million lifetime gross in North America a decade ago. Released in 2015, The Force Awakens served as the first installment of a new trilogy, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and a host of returning stars such as Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. China's previous biggest hit was The Battle of Lake Changjin, which concluded its global run with just under $1 billion. Ne Zha 2 is the first non-English film to pass both the $1 billion and $2 billion milestones at the global box office.

In fact, it's only the seventh film in history to pass the $2 billion mark. It now trails Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. Impressively, three of the four highest-grossing films of all time have been directed by James Cameron. Avatar remains the top-grossing film in global box office history, with a lifetime haul of nearly $3 billion. The franchise's third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be released later this year, and will likely challenge Ne Zha 2's claim on the number five spot.

'Ne Zha 2' Will Be Released in European Markets on Friday