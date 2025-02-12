Having completed two weeks of release in its home country, the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is gearing up for an international roll-out. The animated sequel is already among the highest-grossing films of all time, with numerous box office records under its belt. On day 15 of its theatrical run, Ne Zha 2 passed Incredibles 2's lifetime global box office haul to become the fifth-biggest animated release in history. Ne Zha 2 serves as a sequel to the original Ne Zha, which debuted in 2019 and grossed a little over $740 million worldwide.

The movie has generated more than $1.2 billion already; Incredibles 2 concluded its global run with $1.24 billion in 2018. Chinese platform Maoyan has revised its projections in the wake of the film's unprecedented run; Ne Zha 2 is now expected to gross around $2 billion in China alone. This would easily make it the highest-grossing animated film in history, and one of only seven films ever to pass the $2 billion mark worldwide. Ahead of it on the all-time highest-grossing animated titles chart are Frozen ($1.27 billion), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.35 billion), Frozen II ($1.45 billion), and Inside Out 2 ($1.69 billion).

Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 debuted during the lucrative Chinese New Year period, when it broke Moana 2's record for the biggest debut for an animated title. It has since overtaken Moana 2's lifetime haul, in addition to having out-performed landmark animated films such as Toy Story 3, The Lion King, and Shrek 2. On the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, Ne Zha 2 has now broken into the top 25. And it has done so without having opened in a single market outside China. The film's success establishes the sheer heft of the theatrical marketplace in the Middle Kingdom; Ne Zha 2 isn't just the highest-grossing Chinese film ever, it's the highest-grossing film in a single territory.

'Ne Zha 2' Is About to Begin Its International Roll-Out

This record was previously held by Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which made $936 in North America around a decade ago. Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 will receive a one-day-only IMAX release on February 12, followed by a general U.S. roll-out on Valentine's Day. It's the highest-grossing film of the year, and the only film to have passed the $1 billion mark worldwide so far in 2025. If it lives up to expectations and crosses the $2 billion milestone, it will become the first animated film to do so, and the only non-Hollywood among the all-time top 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.