The Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The animated sequel debuted around two weeks ago in its home market, and still hasn't been rolled out internationally. But it's already among the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. On its second Sunday, Ne Zha 2 passed the $1.1 billion mark in China alone, and on Monday, it shot past the $1.16 billion mark, becoming the sixth-biggest animated release ever. It's now also among the 40 highest-grossing films of all time.

Ne Zha 2 has already overtaken landmark animated films such as Moana 2, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4 at the box office. On Monday, it overtook Minions' lifetime haul to become one of the six highest-grossing animated movies in history. Ne Zha 2 is expected to pass the $1.2 billion milestone today. No film in history has delivered a bigger gross in a single country. The record was previously held by Star Wars: Episode VI - The Force Awakens, which made $936 million in North America around a decade ago. According to Maoyan, Ne Zha 2 could hit the $2 billion milestone in China alone. These kinds of numbers are truly unprecedented.

Ne Zha 2 is all but guaranteed to eventually pass Inside Out 2's $1.6 billion global haul to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. And it'll accomplish this without a penny from international markets. Only six movies in history have passed the $2 billion mark at the global box office, and three of them have been directed by James Cameron. The highest-grossing film of all time remains Avatar ($2.9 billion), followed by Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Titanic ($2.2 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and The Force Awakens ($2 billion).

'Ne Zha 2' Is the Highest-Grossing Chinese Film of All Time