The Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2's unprecedented box office run is showing no signs of slowing down. The animated sequel debuted during the lucrative Chinese New Year period a few weeks ago, and on its 16th day of release, has already established itself as one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. Ne Zha 2 hasn't opened outside of China yet, but has already overtaken massive blockbusters such as Black Panther and Deadpool & Wolverine. It's a remarkable achievement, and when all is said and done, Ne Zha 2 will likely become the seventh film ever to pass the $2 billion mark, and will eventually conclude its run as the fifth-biggest film in history.

Ahead of its international roll-out on Friday, Ne Zha 2 passed the $1.4 billion mark worldwide and cemented itself as the third-biggest animated movie of all time. It has now overtaken the lifetime global haul of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made $1.34 billion a couple of years ago, and that of Avengers: Age of Ultron, which made just under $1.4 billion in 2015. Previously, Ne Zha 2 out-performed such animated hits as Toy Story 4, Shrek 2, Frozen, and Minions. The only two films ahead of it on the all-time chart now are Frozen II ($1.45 billion) and Inside Out 2 ($1.6 billion). Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 will become the biggest animated film in history in a matter of days.

'Ne Zha 2' Has a Near-Perfect Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes