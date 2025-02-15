Having completed two full weeks of release, the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 began its international roll-out on Friday. The movie debuted in limited release domestically, and is aiming to gross over $6 million across the extended Presidents' Day holiday weekend, which will be led by Captain America: Brave New World. Ne Zha 2 has already established itself as the biggest hit of 2025. On Friday, it broke past a gargantuan new milestone at the box office. Ne Zha 2 is a landmark hit, and is expected to continue drawing crowds until it breaks past the elite $2 billion milestone.

On its 18th day of release, the film passed the $1.5 billion mark in China grosses alone, establishing itself as the second-biggest animated film in global box office history. It now trails only Inside Out 2, which made just under $1.7 billion worldwide last year. During its phenomenal run, Ne Zha 2 has overtaken animated blockbusters such as Toy Story 3, Shrek 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and most recently, Frozen II. What's remarkable is that it managed to do so without opening in a single country outside of China.

Ne Zha 2 is now on the verge of entering an elite list. On Friday alone, the movie overtook The Avengers, Furious 7, Top Gun: Maverick, and Barbie's lifetime grosses. It now trails Jurassic World, which it should be able to pass this weekend. And once it does, it'll become one of the 10 highest-grossing films in history. Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 is projected to gross over $2 billion in China alone. This will make it one of only seven films in history to pass the majestic milestone.

'Ne Zha 2' Will Become the Only Non-Hollywood Film in the All-Time Top 10