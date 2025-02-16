The Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 debuted domestically this weekend while continuing its record-breaking run at home. Ne Zha 2 had already crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the box office before its international roll-out and is on the verge of joining a handful of landmark hits on a historical list. It's also on track to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, and ultimately, conclude its run with over $2 billion worldwide. Ne Zha 2 is an unprecedented success story, clearly establishing the heft of the Chinese marketplace, which was built, brick by brick, across the last couple of decades.

With an estimated $5.5 million domestically and another $1.63 billion from overseas markets, Ne Zha 2's cumulative global box office haul now stands at around $1.65 billion. This puts it only a day or two away from securing a spot on the list of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time, ahead of Jurassic World. In the last week, Ne Zha 2 also overtook blockbusters such as Frozen II, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Avengers. And it did this even before it had been rolled out in a single country outside of China. Needless to say, it's the highest-grossing film that the Middle Kingdom has ever produced, having overtaken the lifetime haul of the previous record-holder, The Battle of Lake Changjin.

Produced on a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 opened during the lucrative Chinese New Year period and blazed past its predecessor's $742 million lifetime haul in a matter of days. During its run, the sequel has out-performed animated hits such as Toy Story 3, Shrek 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's now the second-biggest animated hit of all time, behind only Inside Out 2, which concluded its global run with just under $1.7 billion only a few months ago. The Chinese tracker Maoyan is predicting a lifetime Chinese gross of over $2 billion for the film.

'Ne Zha 2' Is the Highest-Grossing Non-Hollywood Film Ever Made